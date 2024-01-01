Menu
Account
Sign In
Exterior Colour - Snowflake White Pearl

2018 Mazda CX-5

34,135 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD at

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD at

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 11465506
  2. 11465506
  3. 11465506
  4. 11465506
  5. 11465506
  6. 11465506
  7. 11465506
  8. 11465506
  9. 11465506
  10. 11465506
  11. 11465506
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDM7J0396520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Exterior Colour - Snowflake White Pearl

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Mazda

Used 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2024 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD 2,652 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD at for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD at 53,945 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Si Sedan SI 6MT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Honda Civic Si Sedan SI 6MT 67,136 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5