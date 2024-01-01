$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD at


Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437


Used
34,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDM7J0396520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,135 KM
Vehicle Description
Exterior Colour - Snowflake White Pearl
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.






2018 Mazda CX-5