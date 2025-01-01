$18,820+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS AUTO AWD
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$18,820
+ taxes & licensing
Used
199,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM8J0375113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
