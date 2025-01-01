Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Mazda CX-5

199,000 KM

Details Features

$18,820

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AUTO AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12477235

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AUTO AWD

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 12477235
  2. 12477235
  3. 12477235
  4. 12477235
  5. 12477235
  6. 12477235
  7. 12477235
  8. 12477235
  9. 12477235
  10. 12477235
  11. 12477235
  12. 12477235
Contact Seller

$18,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM8J0375113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Mazda

Used 2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT AWD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT AWD 31,692 KM $53,920 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 96,500 KM $30,920 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge SE AWD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Ford Edge SE AWD 158,469 KM $18,920 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,820

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2018 Mazda CX-5