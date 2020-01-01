Local, Ex-lease, Non-smoker, One Owner, Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, heated Steering Wheel!



The 2018 Mazda CX-5 is packed with safety features and the latest technology while wrapped in a gorgeous exterior. This 2018 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today in Steinbach.



The midsize crossover segment is packed with options, however, there is one that sets itself apart with phenomenal styling, a well tuned chassis and more features than you know what do withthe 2018 Mazda CX-5. The CX-5 looks far more expensive than what it is, thanks to Mazda's Kodo design language, which gives it design lines you'd expect from a luxury crossover. Inside, the cabin is swathed in soft touch materials and is packed with high tech features. The hatch opens to plenty of cargo space for whatever you want. The 2018 Mazda CX-5 offers a lot for the affordable pricedrive one today. This low mileage SUV has just 34957 kms. It's soul red crystal metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our CX-5's trim level is GT. This top trim GT CX-5 comes with a power liftgate, heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, LED front headlights, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touch screen with MAZDA CONNECT and a rear view camera, advanced blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support, remote keyless entry, cruise control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, push button start, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and rain sensing wipers. For the ultimate in luxury, this trim also comes with a sunroof, fully automatic and directionally adaptive headlights, Bose premium audio system, dual zone automatic climate control, hands free proximity keys, leather seats, and navigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio System, Power Liftgate.



