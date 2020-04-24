101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels!
There is no better place to be while on the road than sitting behind the wheel of a 2018 Mazda CX-5. This 2018 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The midsize crossover segment is packed with options, however, there is one that sets itself apart with phenomenal styling, a well tuned chassis and more features than you know what do withthe 2018 Mazda CX-5. The CX-5 looks far more expensive than what it is, thanks to Mazda's Kodo design language, which gives it design lines you'd expect from a luxury crossover. Inside, the cabin is swathed in soft touch materials and is packed with high tech features. The hatch opens to plenty of cargo space for whatever you want. The 2018 Mazda CX-5 offers a lot for the affordable pricedrive one today. This SUV has 45,321 kms. It's soul red crystal metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. This CX-5 GS brings the luxury and convenience with a power liftgate, leatherette and suede seat material, heated seats, and a heated leather steering wheel. Other awesome features include LED front headlights, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touch screen with MAZDA CONNECT and a rear view camera, advanced blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, push button start, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and rain sensing wipers. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Mazda Connect, Remote Keyless Entry.
