Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-5

28,436 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD at

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD at

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 9432288
  2. 9432288
  3. 9432288
  4. 9432288
  5. 9432288
  6. 9432288
  7. 9432288
  8. 9432288
  9. 9432288
Contact Seller

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

28,436KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432288
  • Stock #: M23031A
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM1J0402411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,436 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Highway Mazda

2018 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 28,436 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Spo...
 29,758 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 4x4 ...
 98,333 KM
$40,999 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory