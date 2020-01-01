One Owner, Non-smoker, Ex-lease, Local, Low Mileage, Sunroof!



Sharp design and premium features take the Mazda 3 sport to a whole new level. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is for sale today in Steinbach.



With three different trims and with that three different power outputs, the Mazda 3 Sport is suited to any and all drivers. The Mazda 3 sport has a premium interior lined with plenty of tech and safety options. With the Skyactiv technology, there is no compromise on power and yet the fuel economy is as minute as it could be. All in all, the Mazda 3 Sport is an undisputed sports hatchback delivering a high performance driving experience.This low mileage hatchback has just 12309 kms. It's snowflake white pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is GS. Stepping up to the 2018 Mazda3 GS keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT and a seven inch colour touchscreen display. Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel lets you safely stay in touch with family and friends while driving down the road. Other features on this impressive trim include Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, air conditioning, push button start, aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, rain sensing wipers, power windows and locks and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof.



Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Automatic

