Push Button Start, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Seats!
The Mazda 2 sport is a versatile sports infused hatchback that delivers a break neck performance for an excellent value. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
With three different trims and with that three different power outputs, the Mazda 3 Sport is suited to any and all drivers. The Mazda 3 sport has a premium interior lined with plenty of tech and safety options. With the Skyactiv technology, there is no compromise on power and yet the fuel economy is as minute as it could be. All in all, the Mazda 3 Sport is an undisputed sports hatchback delivering a high performance driving experience.This hatchback has 40,158 kms. It's jet black mica in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is GX. Be on your way quickly in this 2018 Mazda3 GX with remote keyless entry and push button start. Features like power windows and door locks are also included on this value level trim. Other amenities include power side mirrors, black grille with chrome accents, interior piano black accents, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, USB and auxiliary input jacks and an AM/FM radio with four speakers. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Push Button Start, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Doors.
