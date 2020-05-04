101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
Sunroof!
The unbreakable mazda formula continues through the 2018 Mazda 3 with a sharp design and ultimate driving dynamics. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2018 Mazda 3 comes back better than ever. Mazda's Skyactiv technology makes sure that this vehicle delivers unseen before fuel economy without sacrificing engine power. A premium cabin fitted out with more than enough options give this Mazda 3 a refined and luxury feel, while the high safety rating gives you the sense of ease knowing that both driver and passengers are safe at all times. This sedan has 32,955 kms. It's jet black mica in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Stepping up to the 2018 Mazda3 GS keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT and a seven inch colour touchscreen display. Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel lets you safely stay in touch with family and friends while driving down the road. Other features on this impressive trim include Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, air conditioning, push button start, aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, rain sensing wipers, power windows and locks and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof.
