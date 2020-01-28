Menu
2018 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman 4X4/HEMI/CREW/20 inch Rim/Bluetooth

2018 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman 4X4/HEMI/CREW/20 inch Rim/Bluetooth

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,935KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4563675
  • Stock #: F2R555
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT5JS223689
Exterior Colour
N/A
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Fresh on the lot, In Excellent Condition With No Accidents Or Claims. Free Carproof Available. Book your test drive today ! -- VISIT BIRCHWOOD BRANDON NISSAN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. -- We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hitch
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Headlights-Automatic
  • Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
  • Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
  • Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Air Bag-Side Head-Front
  • Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
  • Brakes-ABS
  • Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
  • Steering Wheel-Adjustable
  • Steering-Power
  • Wipers-Intermittent
  • Air Bag-Side Body-Front
  • Windows-Deep Tinted

