2018 RAM 1500

120,535 KM

Details Description

$43,997

+ tax & licensing
$43,997

+ taxes & licensing

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab 4WD 5.7L V8

2018 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab 4WD 5.7L V8

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

$43,997

+ taxes & licensing

120,535KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8069203
  • Stock #: F49633
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT4JS270369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 120,535 KM

Vehicle Description

VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3

