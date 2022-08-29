Menu
2018 RAM 1500

95,647 KM

Details Description

$46,129

+ tax & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

Limited NAV | SUNROOF

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

95,647KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9234040
  • Stock #: F4DB3K
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PM8JS257287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 95,647 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ADDITIONAL FEEin.S & Small Town Savings
Stop By Today To See Why...
EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler

Recent Arrival!


2018 Ram 1500 Limited EcoDiesel 3.0L V6 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat

Navigation, Power Sunroof, 10 Speakers, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Grille Shutters, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Closeout Trim, Block heater, Body Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Rear Bumper w Step Pads, Brake assist, Bright Bodyside Moulding, Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors, Bright RAM Badge, Bucket Seats, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Shift, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Trailer Brake Controller, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Fold-Flat Load Floor w Storage, Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Back Seats, Keyless Enter 'N Go w Push-Start, Laramie Limited Group, Laramie Limited Instrument Cluster, Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Grab Handle, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w Wood, Limited Tailgate Applique 4x4, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Door Trim Panel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Park-Sense Front Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Pedal memory, Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 28V Limited, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w 8.4in. Display, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Ram 1500 Badge, Rear 60 40 Split Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Second-Row Heated Seats, Security system, Single-Disc Remote CD Player, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20in. x 9in. Polished Forged Aluminum.

Awards:
Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best Pick-Up Truck In Canada For 2018

VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL in.SPECIALin. PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present.

Dealer permit #0610

#28

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

