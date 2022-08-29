$46,129+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Limited NAV | SUNROOF
Location
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
95,647KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9234040
- Stock #: F4DB3K
- VIN: 1C6RR7PM8JS257287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 95,647 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2018 Ram 1500 Limited EcoDiesel 3.0L V6 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
Navigation, Power Sunroof, 10 Speakers, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Grille Shutters, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Closeout Trim, Block heater, Body Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Rear Bumper w Step Pads, Brake assist, Bright Bodyside Moulding, Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors, Bright RAM Badge, Bucket Seats, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Shift, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Trailer Brake Controller, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Fold-Flat Load Floor w Storage, Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Back Seats, Keyless Enter 'N Go w Push-Start, Laramie Limited Group, Laramie Limited Instrument Cluster, Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Grab Handle, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w Wood, Limited Tailgate Applique 4x4, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Door Trim Panel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Park-Sense Front Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Pedal memory, Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 28V Limited, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w 8.4in. Display, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Ram 1500 Badge, Rear 60 40 Split Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Second-Row Heated Seats, Security system, Single-Disc Remote CD Player, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20in. x 9in. Polished Forged Aluminum.
Awards:
Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best Pick-Up Truck In Canada For 2018
Dealer permit #0610
#28
