2018 RAM 2500

$57,550 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 1 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9471612

9471612 Stock #: F4WG4C

F4WG4C VIN: 3C6UR5DL1JG160353

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 70,131 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.