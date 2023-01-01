$57,550+ tax & licensing
$57,550
+ taxes & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2018 RAM 2500
Outdoorsman Remote Start | Tow Hooks
Location
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
204-326-4461
70,131KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9471612
- Stock #: F4WG4C
- VIN: 3C6UR5DL1JG160353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 70,131 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2018 Ram 2500 Outdoorsman Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
11.50in. Single Wheel Rear Axle, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 220-Amp Alternator, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5th Wheel Gooseneck Towing Prep Group, 7in. Customizable Cluster Display, 8.4in. Touchscreen, 9 Alpine Speakers w Subwoofer, A C w Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ABS brakes, Accent Fender Flares, Air Conditioning, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay Capable, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Exterior Mirrors (LE6), Black Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors, Block heater, Body Colour Grille, Body-Colour Fender Flares, Brake assist, Bright Front & Rear Bumpers, Comfort Group, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Trailer Brake Controller, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Exterior Mirrors w Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w Turn Signals, Fog Lamps, Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Heated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Glove Box Lamp, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w Bluetooth, HD Radio, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Hemi Badge, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Bed Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Group, Manual Adjust Seats, Media Hub w 2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Media Hub w USB & Aux Input Jack, Monotone Outdoorsman, Next Generation Engine Controller, Occupant sensing airbag, Outdoorsman Badging, Outdoorsman Group, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead Console Garage Door Opener, Painted Front Bumper, Painted Rear Bumper, Panic alarm, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 2FT Outdoorsman, Radio: Uconnect 4C w 8.4in. Display, Rear Dome Lamp w On Off Switch, Rear Folding Seat, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Remote USB Charging Port, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Sun Visors w Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Mobile Projection, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 18in. x 8in. Polished Forged Aluminum.
Dealer permit #0610
#28
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6