$24,990+ tax & licensing
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Funk's Toyota
204-326-9808
2018 Subaru Legacy
2018 Subaru Legacy
2.5i CVT - Low Mileage
Location
Funk's Toyota
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-9808
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
30,641KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8671847
- Stock #: UL-185
- VIN: 4S3BNDA67J3023165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,641 KM
Vehicle Description
Did you know that the 2018 Legacy is the roomiest sedan in the midsize segment? This 2018 Subaru Legacy is for sale today in Steinbach.
The clean, bold lines of the resculpted 2018 Subaru Legacy give a sense of momentum even at rest. The Legacy's cabin has also been updated for 2018, sporting a hint of chrome and a new steering wheel design. The 2018 Legacy delivers on all the qualities for which Subaru has become famous: rock-solid reliability, superior dependability and excellent value for the money. This family sedan is also designed to be more engaging, more comfortable and more confidence-inspiring than any of its rivals. This low mileage sedan has just 30,641 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Legacy's trim level is 2.5i CVT. This Legacy comes with a 6.5 inch infotainment system with built in touchscreen, smartphone integration and STARLINK apps and services. You'll also receive a rear view camera and heated front seats for added convenience, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, air conditioning to keep you cool on hot summer days, cruise control and power windows plus much more.
If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.
We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.
All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.
All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Funk's Toyota
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
204-326-9808
Alternate Numbers1-800-489-7806
