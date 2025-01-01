Menu
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2018 Toyota 4Runner TRD  Off-Road with 147500kms. 4.0 liter V6 4x4</p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD </p><p> </p><p>Leather seats </p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Rear locking differential </p><p>Crawl control</p><p>Manual shifting 4x4</p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Aftermarket Roof Rack</p><p>Factory Tow Hitch</p><p>5 passenger seating </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2018 Toyota 4Runner

147,500 KM

Details

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota 4Runner

TRD OFF-ROAD | Leather| Crawl control

12842254

2018 Toyota 4Runner

TRD OFF-ROAD | Leather| Crawl control

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_AccidentFree

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR3J5521947

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2018 Toyota 4Runner TRD  Off-Road with 147500kms. 4.0 liter V6 4x4

 

Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD 

 

Leather seats 

Dual climate control 

Rear locking differential 

Crawl control

Manual shifting 4x4

Heated front seats 

Aftermarket Roof Rack

Factory Tow Hitch

5 passenger seating 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2018 Toyota 4Runner