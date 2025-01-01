$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota 4Runner
TRD OFF-ROAD | Leather| Crawl control
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road with 147500kms. 4.0 liter V6 4x4
Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD
Leather seats
Dual climate control
Rear locking differential
Crawl control
Manual shifting 4x4
Heated front seats
Aftermarket Roof Rack
Factory Tow Hitch
5 passenger seating
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
