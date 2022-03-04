$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE - Sunroof - Leather Seats
65,322KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8614337
- Stock #: M-22A
- VIN: 4T1B61HK6JU121382
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M-22A
- Mileage 65,322 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharper lines and athletic stance make this Toyota Camry live on the daring side of dependability. This 2018 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 65,322 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 206HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Camry's trim level is XSE. The 2018 Toyota Camry XSE is definitely in a class of its own. This quality built Japanese sedan is both efficient and comfortable giving you the ease of use at any and all times. Options include an express open and close power sunroof with power sunshade, LED brake lights, a voice activated sound system with 6 speakers and an 8 inch display, Bluetooth and USB capable, Entune App Suite enabled media system, selective service internet access, heated leather front power bucket seats, proximity key for entry and push button start, home-link garage door transmitter, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, tracking system, power front and rear windows and leather rear seats. For ensured safety the media system is integrated with Entune Safety Connect system giving you automatic collision notification, enhanced road assistance, emergency assistance button and stolen vehicle location. There are also an array of safety systems such as forward collision alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensors, tire specific low tire pressure warning, a back up camera and multiple passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Scout Gps Link, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.
All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.
All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Scout GPS link
