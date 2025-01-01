$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Toyota Rav4 LE AWD with only 46500kms!!! 2.5 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. ONE OWNER
Adaptive Cruise control
Heated front seats
Lane departure warning
Bluetooth
Keyless entry
AWD Lock
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales
