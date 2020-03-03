57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!
Thanks to a lot of standard safety tech, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is definitely one of the safest SUV's on the road. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This SUV has 36,000 kms. It's super white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4's trim level is XLE. In addition to the LE trim, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE has added features like heated mirrors, power tailgate, front fog lamps, power sunroof with sunshade, heated leather steering wheel, upgraded heated power front seats, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, blind spot sensor, and a forward and rear pre-collision system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels , Adaptive Cruise Control.
