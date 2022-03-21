2018 Toyota RAV4

$31,990 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 1 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8671850

8671850 Stock #: UM-5

UM-5 VIN: 2T3ZFREV4JW416628

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Barcelona Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,167 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.