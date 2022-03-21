$36,995+ tax & licensing
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Funk's Toyota
204-326-9808
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD Hybrid XLE Package
Funk's Toyota
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-9808
79,517KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8967145
- Stock #: CONS
- VIN: Jtmrjrev0jd195427
- Exterior Colour Electric Storm Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,517 KM
With a finely refined formula of efficiency, style, optional packages and practicality, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is once again the leader on the SUV list. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This SUV has 79,517 kms. It's electric storm blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD Hybrid XLE Package. Make a good SUV even better with the Platinum Package on this Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. It adds premium features like blind spot assist, a power sunroof, rear cross traffic alert, a power liftgate, and scuff plates. It also comes with standard features including a 6.1-inch display screen, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, and more.
Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, power driver lumbar support, power driver recline, power driver cushion height, power driver seat fore/aft, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat seat recline
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense P
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
56 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
3.542 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960 lbs)
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: gate type shifter and transmission cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), Atkinson cycle, cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system, EV mode, ECO mod...
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: shark fin type antenna, 6.1" display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth and SIRI Eyes-Free
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Funk's Toyota
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-9808
Alternate Numbers1-800-489-7806
