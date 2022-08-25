$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE - Sunroof - Power Tailgate
73,493KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9008269
- Stock #: UM-78
- VIN: 2T3RFREV8JW777246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,493 KM
Vehicle Description
With an impressive cargo capacity and excellent features and options as standard, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is practically a steal. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This SUV has 73,493 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is XLE. In addition to the LE trim, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE has added features like heated mirrors, power tailgate, front fog lamps, power sunroof with sunshade, heated leather steering wheel, upgraded heated power front seats, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, blind spot sensor, and a forward and rear pre-collision system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels , Adaptive Cruise Control.
We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.
All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.
All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Power Tailgate
