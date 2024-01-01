Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota Tundra

119,135 KM

Details Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8 4x4 CrewMax Platinum 5.7 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8 4x4 CrewMax Platinum 5.7 6A

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 11532402
  2. 11532402
  3. 11532402
  4. 11532402
  5. 11532402
  6. 11532402
  7. 11532402
  8. 11532402
  9. 11532402
  10. 11532402
  11. 11532402
  12. 11532402
Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFAY5F17JX691529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Mazda

Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan LX 6MT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Honda Civic Sedan LX 6MT 85,003 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Buick Encore Leather AWD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2014 Buick Encore Leather AWD 111,078 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew 4x4 Denali / Short Box for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew 4x4 Denali / Short Box 180,908 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tundra