<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition with 156000km. 5.7L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba truck, 1 owner. </p><p> </p><p>Volk Racing Wheels</p><p>35” Falken tires</p><p>Bilstein 6112 struts</p><p>Bilstein 5100 shocks</p><p>JBA control arms</p><p>Upgraded infotainment display</p><p>Brown leather interior</p><p>Heated/Cooled seats</p><p>Wireless charging</p><p>Back up camera</p><p>Blind spot monitoring</p><p>Sunroof</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales</p>

2018 Toyota Tundra

156,000 KM

$44,895

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum | 1794 Edition | Htd Cooled Seats

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum | 1794 Edition | Htd Cooled Seats

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_NoBadges

$44,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,000KM
VIN 5TFAY5F13JX687378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101800
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition with 156000km. 5.7L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba truck, 1 owner. 

 

Volk Racing Wheels

35” Falken tires

Bilstein 6112 struts

Bilstein 5100 shocks

JBA control arms

Upgraded infotainment display

Brown leather interior

Heated/Cooled seats

Wireless charging

Back up camera

Blind spot monitoring

Sunroof

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

$44,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2018 Toyota Tundra