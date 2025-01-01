$44,895+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra
Platinum | 1794 Edition | Htd Cooled Seats
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$44,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101800
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition with 156000km. 5.7L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba truck, 1 owner.
Volk Racing Wheels
35” Falken tires
Bilstein 6112 struts
Bilstein 5100 shocks
JBA control arms
Upgraded infotainment display
Brown leather interior
Heated/Cooled seats
Wireless charging
Back up camera
Blind spot monitoring
Sunroof
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000
Vehicle Features
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737