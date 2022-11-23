$34,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura TLX
Elite A-Spec Sh-Awd
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
142,615KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9377023
- Stock #: 22169
- VIN: 19UUB3F82KA801148
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 22169
- Mileage 142,615 KM
This Acura TLX is a quality built mid size sedan with plenty of luxury details and a refined ride that challenges even the more expensive rivals within its class. What this TLX represents is modern technology coupled with a crisp exterior design and loads of highly advanced tech options available through the trim range. With such an acceptable price, it easily rivals the more luxurious and high class German competition within its segment.This sedan has 142,615 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3