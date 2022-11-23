2019 Acura TLX

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 6 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9377023

9377023 Stock #: 22169

22169 VIN: 19UUB3F82KA801148

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 22169

Mileage 142,615 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.