2019 Acura TLX

142,615 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

Elite A-Spec Sh-Awd

Location

142,615KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9377023
  • Stock #: 22169
  • VIN: 19UUB3F82KA801148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22169
  • Mileage 142,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled/Heated/Leather Seats, Heated steering wheel, HUD, 360 Camera, Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights
This Acura TLX is a quality built mid size sedan with plenty of luxury details and a refined ride that challenges even the more expensive rivals within its class. What this TLX represents is modern technology coupled with a crisp exterior design and loads of highly advanced tech options available through the trim range. With such an acceptable price, it easily rivals the more luxurious and high class German competition within its segment.This sedan has 142,615 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.


Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you!
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

