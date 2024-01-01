Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2019 Audi Q5 Progressive with 117000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive Quattro </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. Originally from Alberta </p><p> </p><p>Keyless entry and ignition </p><p>Leather seats </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Heated steering wheel </p><p>Sunroof </p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p>Selectable drive modes </p><p>Power front seats</p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Memory seats </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p>

2019 Audi Q5

117,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Audi Q5

Progressive

Watch This Vehicle
11985354

2019 Audi Q5

Progressive

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1733348719
  2. 1733348719
  3. 1733348719
  4. 1733348718
  5. 1733348718
  6. 1733348718
  7. 1733348719
  8. 1733348719
  9. 1733348719
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1BNAFY3K2064421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 19AUQ5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2019 Audi Q5 Progressive with 117000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive Quattro 

 

Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. Originally from Alberta 

 

Keyless entry and ignition 

Leather seats 

Heated front seats 

Heated steering wheel 

Sunroof 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Selectable drive modes 

Power front seats

Dual climate control 

Memory seats 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 104,000 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 GMC Acadia SLT 126,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Sienna XLE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE 162,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q5