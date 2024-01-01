$30,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q5
Progressive
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 19AUQ5
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2019 Audi Q5 Progressive with 117000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive Quattro
Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. Originally from Alberta
Keyless entry and ignition
Leather seats
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Sunroof
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Selectable drive modes
Power front seats
Dual climate control
Memory seats
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737