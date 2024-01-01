Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2019 Buick Envision Premium ll with only 69000kms. 2.0 Liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive</p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. No collisions on Record. Manitoba only vehicle </p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Adaptive Cruise control </p><p>Heated and cooled front seats </p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Huge Panoramic sunroof </p><p>Blind spot monitoring </p><p>360 degree parking Camera </p><p>Bose Audio system </p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p>Lane departure warning </p><p>Heated steering </p><p>Heated rear seats</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p>

2019 Buick Envision

69,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Buick Envision

Premium ll

Watch This Vehicle
11981526

2019 Buick Envision

Premium ll

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1733263900
  2. 1733263901
  3. 1733263901
  4. 1733263900
  5. 1733263900
  6. 1733263901
  7. 1733263901
  8. 1733263901
  9. 1733263901
  10. 1733263901
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LRBFX4SX2KD012829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 19BUEN
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2019 Buick Envision Premium ll with only 69000kms. 2.0 Liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive

 

Clean title and safetied. No collisions on Record. Manitoba only vehicle 

 

Command start 

Adaptive Cruise control 

Heated and cooled front seats 

Dual climate control 

Huge Panoramic sunroof 

Blind spot monitoring 

360 degree parking Camera 

Bose Audio system 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Lane departure warning 

Heated steering 

Heated rear seats

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 110,000 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Ford Edge SEL 109,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn LT w/2LT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn LT w/2LT 135,000 KM $14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Envision