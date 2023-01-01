Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

8,048 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

LT - 6AT

LT - 6AT

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

8,048KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9591811
  • Stock #: A0499
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM5K7113615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,048 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

