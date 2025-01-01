Menu
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT with only 48000kms! 1.5 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Selectable All wheel drive </p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>Bluetooth </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

Details Description Features

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2GNAXUEV8K6183368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

