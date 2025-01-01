Menu
Account
Sign In
<h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0.0pt; margin-bottom: 0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: Google Sans; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</span></h2><p> </p><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0.0pt; margin-bottom: 0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: Google Sans; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT with 135000km. 1.5L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. No accidents. </span></h2><p> </p><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0.0pt; margin-bottom: 0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: Google Sans; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Command start</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0.0pt; margin-bottom: 0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: Google Sans; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Heated seats</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0.0pt; margin-bottom: 0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: Google Sans; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Apple CarPlay/Android Auto</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0.0pt; margin-bottom: 0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: Google Sans; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Back up camera</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0.0pt; margin-bottom: 0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: Google Sans; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Keyless entry</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0.0pt; margin-bottom: 0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: Google Sans; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Push button start</span></h2><p> </p><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0.0pt; margin-bottom: 0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: Google Sans; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</span></h2>

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

135,042 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | No Accidents | Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12901118

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | No Accidents | Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1756154223846
  2. 1756154224344
  3. 1756154224793
  4. 1756154225292
  5. 1756154225755
  6. 1756154226205
  7. 1756154226653
  8. 1756154227099
  9. 1756154227505
  10. 1756154227918
  11. 1756154228325
  12. 1756154228776
  13. 1756154229216
  14. 1756154229667
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,042KM
VIN 2GNAXUEV2K6211486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101798
  • Mileage 135,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT with 135000km. 1.5L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. No accidents. 

 

Command startHeated seatsApple CarPlay/Android AutoBack up cameraKeyless entryPush button start

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT | No Accidents | Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT | No Accidents | Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats 135,042 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS | NO ACCIDENTS | MANITOBA VEHICLE | ONE OWNER for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS | NO ACCIDENTS | MANITOBA VEHICLE | ONE OWNER 107,000 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Yukon XL SLT | NO ACCIDENTS | COOLED SEATS | REAR DVD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 GMC Yukon XL SLT | NO ACCIDENTS | COOLED SEATS | REAR DVD 172,000 KM $46,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2019 Chevrolet Equinox