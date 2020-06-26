+ taxes & licensing
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, WiFi 4G!
This 2019 Chevrolet Suburban provides you the courage to bring your friends and family everywhere with safety, stability, and luxury next to all of its great tech goodies. This 2019 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
This 2019 Chevy Suburban has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play even harder with this Chevy Suburban. This SUV has 37,564 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Suburban's trim level is LS. This amazing Chevy Suburban LS is equipped with all the essential modern technologies like 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, voice commands, and USB and aux jacks for entertainment while 4G WiFi, customizable Driver Information Centre, Chevrolet Connected Access, Teen Driver technology, rear parking assistance, remote start, leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio control, tri zone automatic climate control, and 110V power outlet keep you comfortable and help you drive safely. True SUV capability and utility is obtained with trailering equipment including a hitch and wiring with trailer sway control, external engine and transmission oil coolers, hill start assist, limited slip differential, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, black assist steps, heated power side mirrors, and rain sensing automatic wipers. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Wifi 4g, Siriusxm, Bluetooth.
