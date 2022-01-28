Menu
2019 Chevrolet Trax

155,000 KM

Details Description

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

LS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8178091
  • Stock #: 19CHTR
  • VIN: 3GNCJNSBXKL381892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2019 Chevrolet Trax LS with 151000km. 1.4L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. No major collisions, ONE OWNER. Android auto/apple car play Back up camera A/C Power locks Power mirrors Very fuel efficient! We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

