$17,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8178091
- Stock #: 19CHTR
- VIN: 3GNCJNSBXKL381892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2019 Chevrolet Trax LS with 151000km. 1.4L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. No major collisions, ONE OWNER. Android auto/apple car play Back up camera A/C Power locks Power mirrors Very fuel efficient! We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.