2019 Dodge Durango

$51,997 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 0 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8069206

8069206 Stock #: F49NB1

F49NB1 VIN: 1C4SDJCT5KC722994

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 64,087 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.