Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT with 172000kms. 3.6 liter V6 front wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Originally from Saskatchewan</p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Leather seats </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Heated steering wheel </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>REAR DVD PLAYER </p><p>Power sliding doors </p><p>Power rear hatch </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | LEATHER | REAR DVD PLAYER

Watch This Vehicle
13151359

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | LEATHER | REAR DVD PLAYER

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1762471557991
  2. 1762471558479
  3. 1762471558901
  4. 1762471559346
  5. 1762471559840
  6. 1762471560293
  7. 1762471560738
  8. 1762471561213
  9. 1762471561639
  10. 1762471562084
  11. 1762471562498
  12. 1762471562931
  13. 1762471563351
  14. 1762471563749
  15. 1762471564180
  16. 1762471564604
  17. 1762471565010
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG9KR587334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101839
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT with 172000kms. 3.6 liter V6 front wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Originally from Saskatchewan

 

Command start 

Leather seats 

Heated front seats 

Heated steering wheel 

Back up Camera 

REAR DVD PLAYER 

Power sliding doors 

Power rear hatch 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT | LEATHER | REAR DVD PLAYER for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT | LEATHER | REAR DVD PLAYER 172,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT | Auto Start/Stop | Back Up Camera for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Ford F-150 XLT | Auto Start/Stop | Back Up Camera 156,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Venza XLE | NO ACCIDENTS | MB OWNED for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Toyota Venza XLE | NO ACCIDENTS | MB OWNED 0 $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan