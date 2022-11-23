$31,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ben R AutoSales
204-326-2220
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-2220
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9432537
- Stock #: 22950
- VIN: 22950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is GT. The top trim for the Grand Caravan, this GT comes with amazing aluminum wheels, a sportier suspension, power heated mirrors, power front windows with deep tint sunscreen glass, 2nd and 3rd row power windows, fuel economizer mode, automatic headlamps fog lamps, a roof rack system, dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, 2nd row in floor Super Stow'N Go seats, 3rd row Stow'N Go seats with tailgate seating, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, a 115 V power outlet, and remote start for convenience and style. Keeping you and your whole family comfortable and entertained is a multimedia radio with a 6.5 inch touchscreen and 9 premium speakers, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, an auto dimming rear view mirror, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, power driver seat, automatic tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, rear reading lamps, and an electronic vehicle information center.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $260.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $399 documentation fee ). See dealer for details.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ben R AutoSales
Ben R AutoSales
Primary
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3