<p>Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2019 Dodge Journey CVP with 103000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, accident free.  </p><p> </p><p>Back up camera</p><p>Dual climate control</p><p>Heated mirrors</p><p>Push button start</p><p>Traction control</p><p>A/C</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p><p> </p>

2019 Dodge Journey

103,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Journey

2019 Dodge Journey

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,000KM
VIN 3C4PDCABXKT737507

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2019 Dodge Journey CVP with 103000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, accident free.  

 

Back up camera

Dual climate control

Heated mirrors

Push button start

Traction control

A/C

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Knee Air Bag

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

