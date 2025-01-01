$38,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew with 133000kms. 5.0 liter V8 4x4
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major accidents on record
6.5FT BOX!!
Command start
Heated and cooled front seats
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Dual climate control
Leather seats
Memory seats
Heated rear seats
Blind spot monitoring
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
