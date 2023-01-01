2019 Ford Transit 150

$56,987 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 5 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9933992

9933992 Stock #: F522JJ

F522JJ VIN: 1FMZK1CG2KKB03133

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 89,535 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.