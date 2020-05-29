+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, 7 Passenger, Overhead Storage, 180 Degree Opening, Barn Style Rear Doors, Tons Of Space!
A smart design gives this Ford Transit Connect a ton of cargo space while keeping it easy to drive. This 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
Ford changed the way we think about city vans with the Transit Connect. Fuel efficient engines make this van economical and a front-wheel drive configuration gives it all-season driveability. This Transit Connect is a hard worker that can haul plenty of payload and boasts impressive towing capacity. Get the job done with the Ford Transit Connect. This low mileage van has just 10,933 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Transit Connect Wagon's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this Ford Transit Connect Wagon offers a nice blend of features and value. Generous seating lets you bring the whole crew in comfort. It has 180-degree opening swing-out barn door style rear cargo doors making loading the huge cargo area a breeze. You get an overhead storage shelf runs the full width of the front row, air conditioning, fog lights, power mirrors, cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 7 Passenger, Overhead Storage, 180 Degree Opening, Barn Style Rear Doors, Tons Of Space, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=NM0GE9F27K1418174.
