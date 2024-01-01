$28,995+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Acadia
SLE
2019 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNSLS7KZ146370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2019 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with 114000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. 6 Passenger seating!
Command start
Power rear hatch
Heated front seats
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Tri climate control
Bluetooth
Cruise control
Keyless entry and ignition
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
2019 GMC Acadia