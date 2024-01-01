Menu
Account
Sign In
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com <br> 2019 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with 114000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. 6 Passenger seating! Command start Power rear hatch Heated front seats Apple Carplay/Android auto Tri climate control Bluetooth Cruise control Keyless entry and ignition We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.  

2019 GMC Acadia

0 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1716994017
  2. 1716994017
  3. 1716994017
  4. 1716994017
  5. 1716994017
  6. 1716994017
  7. 1716994017
  8. 1716994017
  9. 1716994017
  10. 1716994017
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNSLS7KZ146370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2019 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with 114000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. 6 Passenger seating!

Command start
Power rear hatch
Heated front seats
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Tri climate control
Bluetooth
Cruise control
Keyless entry and ignition

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 160,000 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 112,000 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 GMC Terrain Denali 109,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Acadia