$37,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
New Crew 4x4 SLE / Short Box
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
New Crew 4x4 SLE / Short Box
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,604KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTU9BED1KZ344465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 116,604 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SLE, Summit White, V8 5.3L 355 HP (l84) - Gas, X31 Off-Road Package (w/o PDU)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Highway Mazda
2018 Toyota Tundra Platinum 5.7L V8 4x4 CrewMax Platinum 5.7 6A 119,135 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew 4x4 SLT / Short Box 166,964 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 Denali Short Box 81,560 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
Email Highway Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2019 GMC Sierra 1500