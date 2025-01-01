Menu
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2019 GMC Sierra 1500 CrewCab SLE with 112000kms. 5.3 V8 4x4</p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba </p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>6 Passenger seating </p><p>Colour Matched Box Cap</p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Heated steering wheel </p><p>Factory trailer brakes </p><p>Selectable drive modes </p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

112,000 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

12157113

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTU9BED6KZ411562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 19GMSL
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2019 GMC Sierra 1500