2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats
64,858KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8340870
- Stock #: UL-171
- VIN: 1GTU9FED4KZ157888
- Exterior Colour Windchill
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,858 KM
Sharper, more capable, intelligent, and innovative, this Pro Grade 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is unlike any truck in its class. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing 2019 GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 64,858 kms. It's windchill in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 Denali is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome running boards, a remote engine start, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, an 8 inch touchscreen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium sound system and it is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, front and rear park assist, a MultiPro tailgate, HD rear vision camera, lane change alert with blind spot detection, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Remote Start.
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Bed Liner
Park Assist
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
MultiPro Tailgate
