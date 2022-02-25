2019 GMC Sierra 1500

$66,209 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 8 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: UL-171

VIN: 1GTU9FED4KZ157888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Windchill

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,858 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm WIRELESS CHARGING Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Bed Liner Park Assist LED Lights SiriusXM 4G LTE MultiPro Tailgate

