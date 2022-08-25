$35,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2019 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9010501
- Stock #: 19GMTE
- VIN: 3GKALTEX4KL322122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19GMTE
- Mileage 24,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2019 GMC Terrain SLE with ONLY 24000KM. 2.0L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE. Command start Hitch and trailer wiring Heated seats Power seat Apple Carplay/Android Auto Back up camera Keyless entry/push button start Sunroof We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
