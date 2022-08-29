Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

31,575 KM

Details Description

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE Black Edition

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE Black Edition

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

31,575KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9273088
  Stock #: 22146
  VIN: 3GKALTEV5KL160791

Vehicle Details

  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 31,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

If you're in the market for a compact SUV, this GMC Terrain is worth strong consideration thanks to its modern look and sophisticated engineering. This 2019 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

TThe GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign in 2018, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This low mileage SUV has just 31,575 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.


Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.


Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you!
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-XXXX

204-326-2220

204-392-8814
