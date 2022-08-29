2019 GMC Terrain

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 5 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9273088

9273088 Stock #: 22146

22146 VIN: 3GKALTEV5KL160791

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 31,575 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.