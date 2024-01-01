Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Odyssey

208,220 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L DVD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L DVD

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

  1. 11423435
  2. 11423435
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
208,220KM
VIN 5FNRL6H6XKB508426

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 208,220 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ben R AutoSales

Used 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 ST for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Dodge Ram 1500 ST 255,256 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 77,204 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Honda Civic LX 77,740 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Ben R AutoSales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-2220

Alternate Numbers
204-392-8814
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Odyssey