<div>2019 Honda Ridgeline Touring,ONLY 76,KM, One Owner, NO accidents , Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation,Command Start, this vehicle is in excellent condition, ( private sale selling for a friend) financing available , call Dennis at (204) 381-1512 </div>

2019 Honda Ridgeline

76,405 KM

Details Description

$42,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

2019 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

76,405KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F74KB503531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,405 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Ridgeline Touring,ONLY 76,KM, One Owner, NO accidents , Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation,Command Start, this vehicle is in excellent condition, ( private sale selling for a friend) financing available , call Dennis at (204) 381-1512 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

2019 Honda Ridgeline