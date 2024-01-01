$42,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
Location
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
204-381-1512
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
76,405KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F74KB503531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,405 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Ridgeline Touring,ONLY 76,KM, One Owner, NO accidents , Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation,Command Start, this vehicle is in excellent condition, ( private sale selling for a friend) financing available , call Dennis at (204) 381-1512
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Friesen Auto Sales
2019 Honda Ridgeline