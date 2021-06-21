Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Ridgeline

95,011 KM

Details Description Features

$39,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Ridgeline

2019 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

Contact Seller

$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

95,011KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7438472
  • Stock #: F44JE8
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F57KB503389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 95,011 KM

Vehicle Description

VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3

Vehicle Features

MP3/auxiliary input jack
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Display Audio system w/HondaLink
7 speakers including subwoofer
Tinted WindowsAir Bag-Passenger SensorSatellite RadioBrake AssistLeather Wrap WheelTire Pressure MonitorVariable Speed Intermittent WipersChild-Safety LocksAudio Aux InputHeated MirrorsSecurity SystemPower SteeringDriver Side AirbagPassenger Side Vanit...
2 USB device connecDrive Side Vanity Mirrors6 Spd Automatic TransmissionPassenger AirbagAnti-Lock Brakes (ABS)Temporary Spare TirePassenger Side Power Adjustable SeatUniversal Garage Door OpenerBed LinerAuto On/Off HeadlampsDistance PacingAll Wheel Dri...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2008 Honda CR-V EX
 127,522 KM
$12,997 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 61,606 KM
$27,997 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 45,189 KM
$35,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-4461

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory