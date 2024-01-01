Menu
Account
Sign In
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com<div><br></div><div>2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate with 120000km. 2.0L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. </div><div><br></div><div>Leather interior</div><div>Heated steering wheel</div><div>Heated and cooled seats</div><div>Power seats with memory drivers seat</div><div>Dual climate control</div><div>Navigation</div><div>Blind spot monitoring</div><div>Adaptive cruise control</div><div>360° camera</div><div>Power liftgate</div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1724171816
  2. 1724171816
  3. 1724171816
  4. 1724171816
  5. 1724171816
  6. 1724171816
  7. 1724171816
  8. 1724171816
  9. 1724171816
  10. 1724171816
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,000KM
VIN 5NMS5CAA7KH115118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19SAFE
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate with 120000km. 2.0L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. 
Leather interiorHeated steering wheelHeated and cooled seatsPower seats with memory drivers seatDual climate controlNavigationBlind spot monitoringAdaptive cruise control360° cameraPower liftgate
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 120,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Yukon SLE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 GMC Yukon SLE 97,000 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 GMC Terrain Denali 126,000 KM $27,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe