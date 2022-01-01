Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

26,700 KM

Details Description

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Preferred

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

26,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8104249
  • Stock #: 19HYTU
  • VIN: KM8J33A44KU928206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred with only 26700kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER! Excellent fuel economy Apple Carplay/Android auto Blind spot monitoring Lane departure warning Heated steering wheel Heated front seats Selectable drive modes Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

