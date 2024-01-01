Menu
Account
Sign In
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com<div><br></div><div>2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with 139000km. 3.2L V6 4X4. Clean title and safetied. </div><div><br></div><div>Command start</div><div>Leather interior</div><div>Heated steering wheel </div><div>Heated seats</div><div>Dual climate control</div><div>Blind spot monitoring</div><div>Navigation</div><div>back up camera</div><div>Bluetooth</div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</div>

2019 Jeep Cherokee

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1729003948
  2. 1729003948
  3. 1729003948
  4. 1729003948
  5. 1729003948
  6. 1729003948
  7. 1729003948
  8. 1729003948
  9. 1729003948
  10. 1729003948
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX5KD277378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101504
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with 139000km. 3.2L V6 4X4. Clean title and safetied. 
Command startLeather interiorHeated steering wheel Heated seatsDual climate controlBlind spot monitoringNavigationback up cameraBluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2018 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X 135,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 100,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Hyundai Sonata Auto GL for sale in Steinbach, MB
2008 Hyundai Sonata Auto GL 87,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee