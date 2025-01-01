$23,495+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk with only 73000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder 4x4
Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS
Command start
Heated front seats
Heated steering
Leather seats
Selectable drive modes
4x4 Lock
4x4 Low
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Bluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737