Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p>2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk with only 73000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder 4x4</p><p>Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS </p><p>Command start <br>Heated front seats <br>Heated steering <br>Leather seats <br>Selectable drive modes <br>4x4 Lock<br>4x4 Low<br>Apple Carplay/Android auto <br>Bluetooth </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2019 Jeep Compass

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
13339790

2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1766180326742
  2. 1766180327210
  3. 1766180327622
  4. 1766180328043
  5. 1766180328489
  6. 1766180328929
  7. 1766180329361
  8. 1766180329793
  9. 1766180330230
  10. 1766180330666
  11. 1766180331103
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB9KT666995

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk with only 73000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder 4x4

Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS 

Command start 
Heated front seats 
Heated steering 
Leather seats 
Selectable drive modes 
4x4 Lock
4x4 Low
Apple Carplay/Android auto 
Bluetooth 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2018 Subaru Impreza Sport | MANUAL | MB OWNED for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Subaru Impreza Sport | MANUAL | MB OWNED 139,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Blazer Heated seats | Power driver seat for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Chevrolet Blazer Heated seats | Power driver seat 135,145 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tundra 4x4 Crewmax SR5 | No accidents | Heated seats for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Toyota Tundra 4x4 Crewmax SR5 | No accidents | Heated seats 160,000 KM $49,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2019 Jeep Compass